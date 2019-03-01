Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice (Kenderdine) Kohl.

Janice Jean (Kenderdine) Kohl, 77, of Devine, Texas,

formerly of Gibraltar Rd., Reading passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, after a very short stay at Hondo Hospital in Hondo, Texas.

She was the wife of Lewis A. Kohl Jr., with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.

Born in Reading on July 12, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Irwin F. and Miriam A. (Daniels) Kenderdine.

When working, she enjoyed her time at Allura Lace, as a secretary for some time, and at IMP Inc. for many years. She took delight in her crocheting, knitting and other crafts. She also had fun doing car shows with her husband.

In addition to her husband, Lewis, Janice is survived by her son, Kerry Breon, husband of Cindy (Brown) Breon, of Pottstown; her sister, Judith (Kenderdine) Weaver, wife of the late Lester Weaver, of Reading; her five step-children: William A. Kohl Sr., husband of Cindy (Keller) Kohl, of Myerstown, Lewis A. Kohl III, husband of Elizabeth (Perez-Parra) Kohl, of Devine, Texas, Bryan L. Kohl,

husband of Amber (Foote) Kohl, of Fleetwood, Danny T. Kohl and Mary (Kohl) Kurtz, wife of Gerald L., of Mount Joy; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd., Reading, PA 19522, with Pastor Buck Mowday

officiating.

Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp. is honored to assist the family on behalf of Sunset Memorial Park, San Antonio, Texas.

