Janice Louise Reed, 80 years, of Birdsboro, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Meadows Health Care

Center at the Tel Hai Retirement Community.

She was born on Saturday, July 16, 1938, in Reading.

Janice was the daughter of the late Lester and Margaret (Graver) Eyrich. She was the wife of the late Merlyn

Augustus Reed, who died in 2003.

Janice was a homemaker to her beloved family. She

devoted her life to the Jehovah Witnesses. Janice enjoyed meetings, sharing her faith and reading the Jehovah

Witnesses Bible and publications. She also enjoyed

crocheting and spending time in fellowship.

She is survived by two sons, Merlyn L. and his wife, Pam Reed, and Wayne M. Reed, all of Mohnton; two daughters, Barbara L. Reed, of Kranzburg, S.D., and Rita L. and her husband, Scott Haddock, of Birdsboro; four grandchildren: Amanda, Laura, Lyndsey and Kyle; three great-grand-children: Sadie, Trent and Josie; a brother, Ronald Eyrich, of Temple; two nieces, Cindy and Vanja; and a nephew,

Ronald Jr.

A private service and interment will be held at the

convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, extra thoughts and prayers would be appreciated or the .

Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc., of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online

condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.



