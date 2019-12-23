|
|
Janice I. Werley, 66, of Shoemakersville, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Daryl G. Werley. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mae (Schappell) Lesher. Janice was a graduate of Hamburg High School. She was a member of Zion’s Church, Hamburg. Janice was employed for many years at the prothonotary office in the Reading Court House. She would do anything for anyone. The pride and joy of her life was her grandson. In addition to her husband, Daryl, Janice is survived by a daughter, Trisha, wife of Wes Reinert, Hamburg; a grandson, Eli Reinert; and three siblings: Dennis Lesher, Hamburg; Dolores Adams, Boyertown; and Donald Lesher, Shoemakersville. Janice was predeceased by two siblings, a sister, Rita Mae Lesher; and a brother, Douglas Lesher. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Zion’s Church, 770 Zion’s Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in Zion’s Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the church, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019