Janis J. Patti, 67, of Shillington, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in her

residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Richard P. and Jean M.

(Rickenbach) Borrell. She was employed as a 3rd degree blackbelt instructor in karate for many years.

She is survived by her daughters: Kristen Patti, of Exeter Township; Kerilyn Patti, of North Charleston, S.C.; and

Lisa Patti, of Reading. She is also survived by two sisters, Paula and Eileen.

She was predeceased by a brother, David Borrell.

Services will be private at the family's convenience. Theo. C. Auman Inc., Funeral Home, Reading, is in charge of

arrangements.



