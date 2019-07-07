Janis (Borrell) Patti

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis (Borrell) Patti.
Obituary
Send Flowers


Janis J. Patti, 67, of Shillington, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in her

residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Richard P. and Jean M.

(Rickenbach) Borrell. She was employed as a 3rd degree blackbelt instructor in karate for many years.

She is survived by her daughters: Kristen Patti, of Exeter Township; Kerilyn Patti, of North Charleston, S.C.; and

Lisa Patti, of Reading. She is also survived by two sisters, Paula and Eileen.

She was predeceased by a brother, David Borrell.

Services will be private at the family's convenience. Theo. C. Auman Inc., Funeral Home, Reading, is in charge of

arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.