Jared M. Lincoln Jared M Lincoln age 23, of Kenhorst, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in Tucson, Az, the son of Scott T. Lincoln and the late Cherie A Boyer. Jared enjoyed drawing and doing arts and crafts. Jared is survived by his daughter Paisley, his sister Kaitlyn Lincoln, grandmothers Judith Belz and Janice Lincoln Hatt, and Grandfather Ray Hatt, 3 uncles, 2 aunts, and 7 cousins. Jared was preceded in death by his cousin Tyler Biondo, and grandfathers John Lincoln, Jr and Joseph Belz.



