Jason E. Beavens, 43, of Spring Township, passed away June 2, 2019, in his mother's residence.

Born in Reading, he was a son of David M. Beavens, Exeter, N.H., and Debra M.

Richardson, Reading. He was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School in 1993 and Baltimore

International Culinary College in 1995.

Jason's greatest passion was creating delicious meals for his family, friends and the customers at the restaurants in the Reading area that he worked at over the last 25 years. His work ethic was unmatched, and he enjoyed mentoring countless aspiring chefs and restaurant workers. He was most recently employed by the Liberty Tap Room as a chef.

Jason had a love for life evident since he was a little boy. He was never one to shy away from being the center of

attention and could bring you to tears with laughter. Jason loved following his two favorite sports teams, the Washington Redskins and the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed fishing and crabbing at the Jersey shore, golf and traveling to Las Vegas. For most of his life, Jason owned large breed dogs and swore he was not a cat person, however, he later

softened up when he adopted his first cat. He was most proud of his daughter. Jason will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepparents, Michael L. Richardson, Reading, and Maria A. Beavens, Exeter, N.H.; his daughter, Brianna L. Beavens, Reading; his sister, Sabrina C. Beavens (Juli), Concord, N.H.; his stepsiblings Laura K. Reefer (Devin), Wilmington, N.C., Bryan M. Richardson (Christine), Stafford, Va. and Keith S. Richardson (Amanda), Philadelphia; and his nieces and nephews: Grace, Henry, Ava and Levi.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153

Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Burial will be private. Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the

funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Safe Cat Network, P.O. Box 24, Virginville, PA 19564. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



