|
|
Justin Shane Buchanon, affectionately known as “JBee,” went home to be with the Lord and received his angel wings on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 7:45 a.m., at the Tower Health System Hospital. Justin leaves to cherish fond memories of his loving sons; his parents, Gregory and Robin Fletcher; loving grandmother, Thelma H. Dickey; his best friend and mother of his children, Joanna Castillo; his brothers: Omar Smith; Bernard Buchanon and wife, Ashley; Jared Fletcher and wife, Johanna; Kareem Fletcher; Gregory Fletcher Jr.; Doctor Val Del; Nate Watson; and Julian Buchanon; his sisters: Jessica Torres and Niesha and Tiesha Buchanon; also his nephews, Gabriel and Jeremiah; as well as his nieces: Jocelyn, Jarianna and Aniyah; also his special cousins: Shawna, Sheila, Darrius and Corey; along with many other cousins and friends. Justin also leaves his “Special Aunts:” Joan, Deneice, Carotta, Tracy, Janet, Michelle, Betty and Penny; also “Special Uncles:” Loyd, Richard, Curtis and John. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Buchanon Sr.; and his grandparents: Nathaniel B. Conover, Jessie Harvey, Waldo Dickey, William Fletcher, Chinaree Buchanon and Rose Marie Fletcher. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S 7th St., Reading. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Forest Hills Memorial Park Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front St., Reading. MHarrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019