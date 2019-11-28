Home

Jason Buchanon

Jason Buchanon Obituary
Justin Shane Buchanon, affectionately known as “JBee,” went home to be with the Lord and received his angel wings on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 7:45 a.m., at the Tower Health System Hospital. Justin leaves to cherish fond memories of his loving sons; his parents, Gregory and Robin Fletcher; loving grandmother, Thelma H. Dickey; his best friend and mother of his children, Joanna Castillo; his brothers: Omar Smith; Bernard Buchanon and wife, Ashley; Jared Fletcher and wife, Johanna; Kareem Fletcher; Gregory Fletcher Jr.; Doctor Val Del; Nate Watson; and Julian Buchanon; his sisters: Jessica Torres and Niesha and Tiesha Buchanon; also his nephews, Gabriel and Jeremiah; as well as his nieces: Jocelyn, Jarianna and Aniyah; also his special cousins: Shawna, Sheila, Darrius and Corey; along with many other cousins and friends. Justin also leaves his “Special Aunts:” Joan, Deneice, Carotta, Tracy, Janet, Michelle, Betty and Penny; also “Special Uncles:” Loyd, Richard, Curtis and John. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Buchanon Sr.; and his grandparents: Nathaniel B. Conover, Jessie Harvey, Waldo Dickey, William Fletcher, Chinaree Buchanon and Rose Marie Fletcher. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S 7th St., Reading. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Forest Hills Memorial Park Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front St., Reading. MHarrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
