Jason S. Fisher, Jr. Jason S. Fisher, Jr., 25, of Kenhorst, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Reading, on February 1, 1994, he was a son of Laurie M. Restivo and Jason S. Fisher, Sr. He was a 2012 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and was employed at Amtek Reading Alloys. Jason enjoyed anime, video games, and coaching basketball for Governor Mifflin Basketball Association. He also had a strong passion for ice hockey. In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by a sister, Sarah Fisher; brothers, Tyler & Dylan Fisher; maternal grandparents, Patricia & Ed Jenson and Robert & Linda Restivo; Paternal Grandparents,Roxie & Dennis Bowers and John Fisher. He was preceded in death by his uncle, David Restivo. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 18,2019 at 3 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc.,358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Final Services are private.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019