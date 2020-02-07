|
Jason Allen Jacob, 42 of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., Pa., died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at home. Born October 29, 1977, in West Reading, Pa., he was the son of Ernest G. Jacob and Ann V. (Weikel) Jacob, of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., Pa. Jason graduated from Twin Valley High School, class of 1996, and a 2001 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of science in management. Surviving along with his parents is son, Ian J. Jacob, of Douglassville, Pa.; daughter, Natalie A. Jacob, of Douglassville, Pa.; sisters, Angela M. McKibbin, of Manahawkin, N.J.; and Beth Ann Altieri, of Bayville, N.J. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to made in “Ian and Natalie Jacob” names to Tompkins VIST Bank, 350 W Main Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020