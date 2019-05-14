Jason A. Rambo, 46, of Fleetwood,

partner of Amy Lee Gardner, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Glenn C. and Carolyn P. (Conrad) Rambo.

Jason was a proud and loving father and uncle. He was a huge fan of the Seattle Seahawks. Jason took pride in

working for Victory Fire Protection Inc. for 23 years.

Surviving, along with his parents and companion, Amy, is his daughter, Macie Rambo; sister, Beth Hufner, wife of

David; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:15 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jason's memory to https://www.gofundme.com/education-fund-for-macie-rambo or send checks to Beth Hufner at 611 Lee Fox Ln., Hillsborough, NC 27278, to be deposited into her

educational savings account.

