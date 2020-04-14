Reading Eagle Obituaries
Javier Santos

Javier Santos Obituary
Javier Santos, Sr., 53, of Mohnton, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Brenda L. Berger of Mohnton. Born in San German, Puerto Rico , he was the son of Ismael and Ana Santos of Beacon, NY. He was a good friend, the best grandpa, always made his presence known and loved music and dancing. In addition to his wife, Brenda, he is survived by his children: Jasmine, Jesenia, Javier Jr., Brandon, Joel, Bruce, Jennifer, Justin and Anna; 23 grandchildren; and sisters Awilda, Iris and brother Noel. He is predeceased by his son Jose. A private viewing will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
