Jay Allan Umbenhouer, 71, of Muhlenberg Township, died February 26, 2020 in Tower Health / Reading Hospital. He was married Colleen Marie (Hoffman) Umbenhouer, to whom he married May 6, 1995. Born November 6, 1948 in West Reading, PA, he was a son of Clarence E. Umbenhouer of Muhlenberg Township and the late Ruth Naomi (Becker) Umbenhouer. Jay was a 1966 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and attended Goldey-Beacom College, Delaware. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Mount Penn and Christ Evangelical Free Church, Bethel. Jay was employed most of his working career as an accountant in the construction industry; working for Wertz Engineering, Reading; Morris-Kreitz, Wyomissing; GMI, Reading and DMI, Reading. He was also employed as a store manager for Turkey Hill, Leesport; Outer Station, Bern Township and last employed as the payroll coordinator at Weis Markets, Wyomissing and Oley, retiring in 2014. Jay was a member of Green Acres Golf Club. He enjoyed golfing, going to baseball games, traveling, listening to jazz and gospel music. Jay was an avid Mets, Yankees and Phillies fan. He is also survived by three children: Sean M., husband of Colleen R. (Deamer) Umbenhouer of Gettysburg; Jay C., husband of Michelle L. (Shoup) Umbenhouer of Pottsville and Brett A., husband of Melissa R. (Meeker) Umbenhouer of Moshannon, Centre County. Other survivors include his younger brother, Clark E., husband of Sue Umbenhouer of Reading; a niece, Nadine J. (Umbenhouer), wife of Todd Fern of Festerville, PA and two step-children: Jason M. Fisher and Benjamin A. Fisher. He was the proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren: Haley Rose, Chelsie Marie, Braylyn Elise and Keynon William Umbenhouer. Memorial Services will be held, Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 AM in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with Rev. Debbie A. Derby officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 Am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 2449 Cumberland Avenue, Mount Penn, PA 19606. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020