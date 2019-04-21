Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Arnold.

Jay A. Arnold, 46, of Exeter Twp., passed away on April 17, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Brindisi, Italy, he was the son of Clarence W. and Cosima (Toscano) Arnold.

Jay was a graduate of Exeter High School and Berks Career & Technology Center where he received his certification in HVAC. He went on to be employed as a plastic molder, last working for Quadrant Plastics. He was a wonderful and loyal son, brother, uncle and friend. Jay enjoyed gambling, vacationing in Las Vegas, Nev., spending time with his nieces and friends, camping and going to concerts.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: Maurizio Arnold, husband of Louisella, of Italy; Alberto

Arnold, of Wyomissing; and Tony C. Arnold, husband of Susan, of Mt. Penn. Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Guilia, Alessandro, Trevor, Tiffany, Hadley, Stella and Emerson.

Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Reading, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Celebrant Amy S. Landis will officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from

6-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County or the Humane

Society of Berks County.

Bean Funeral Home of Exeter Twp. is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com



