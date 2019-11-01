|
|
Jay Harold Fishkin, 87, formerly of McKently Street, Laureldale, died October 31, 2019, at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. He was the widower of Nan E. (Geschwindt) Fishkin. Born, April 18, 1932, in Reading, he was a son of the late Irving and Beatrice (Blecker) Fishkin. Jay was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School. He was employed as a steel fitter for 27 years with Penn Iron Works. Jay was a proud Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He loved cruising and traveled the entire world by doing so. He enjoyed auto racing, as well as cooking gourmet meals for his friends. He is survived by his two children, Mark, husband of Diane L. (Hartranft) Fishkin, of Reading; and Marsha A., wife of Dennis D. Dornes, of Muhlenberg Township. Also surviving are his four grandchildren: Andrew S., Julia A., Ryan A. and Caitlin B. Jay was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Glatter. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 3, at 6:00 p.m., at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, in the Community Room. Inurnment, with military honors, will be held Tuesday, November 5, at 9:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a veteran . Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019