Jay H. Moyer Jay H. Moyer, 83, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family during the early hours of Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia (Reed) Moyer with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Reading, Jay was a son of the late Herbert J. and Laura A. (Strause) Moyer. After graduating Reading High School in 1954, Jay served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1958 based in Texas. Jay worked for over 35 years for the Reading Railroad and retired as a Supervisor. An avid yard enthusiast, Jay was dedicated to maintaining the beauty of his lawn and landscape. When not working in his yard, Jay enjoyed golfing or cheering on one of his Philadelphia sports teams. He and his wife Pat enjoyed their many trips, especially their memorable trips to Singapore as well as their winters spent in Florida with good friends. In addition to his loving wife Patricia, Jay is survived by their children: Debbie Damiani, significant other of Jim Andreas, of Louisville KY; Sandy Durinzi of Wyomissing, Scott A. Moyer, significant other of Elaine Fonte, of Temple; and Todd E. Moyer, significant other of Amy M. Berryman, of Ashburn VA; grandchildren Jacqueline, Matthew, Raeann, Julia, and Roxann; and 10 great grandchildren. Jay is also survived by his brother, Dale R. Moyer of Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, Jay’s family asks that contributions in his memory be offered to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation (brittle bone disease), https://oif.org/donations/donate/
