Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Owens.

Jay K. Owens, 68, of Mohnton, Pa., died on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, son of the late Paul S. Owens and Eleanor (Hartgen) Owens. Beloved husband of the late DeeDee (Ramsey).

He is survived by his children: Shawn Owens, Lori Care and Jay Owens; sister, Kathy Gates (Glenn); brother,

Stanley Owens (Sandra); also six grandchildren.

Predeceased by his brother, Paul Owens; grandchild, Jaynie Owens.

Online condolences made to www.whelanschwartz.com.