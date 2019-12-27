Home

Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
Jay Price Obituary
Mr. Jay A. Price, 82, of Wyndmoor, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Springfield Senior Living. Born in Port Jervis, N.Y., he was the son of the late Rev. Paul Price and Mabel (Preeter) Price. Jay was a graduate of the Governor Mifflin High School and attended Albright College. He worked for Trans World Airline, from 1958 to 1995, and at Mercy Health System, from 2001 to 2014. Jay is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jay was a 69-year member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Surviving is a brother, John P. “Jack” Price, husband of Jane M. (Adams) Price Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, with Pastor Tamie J. Scalise, officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
