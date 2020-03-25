|
Jay Stewart Witmoyer, 78, of Sinking Spring and a seasonal resident of Tavares, Florida. Born July 26, 1941 in Reading to the late Martha H. (Coleman) and Harvey B. Witmoyer. He was a 1959 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and married his high school sweetheart, Linda L. (Lincoln) in 1963. He attended Albright College and also served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard from 1963 to 1968 as a Crash Rescue Specialist. In addition to his wife Linda, Jay is survived by sons Mark and Scott of Mohnton; daughter-in-laws Kimberly(Hollis) Witmoyer and Kim Marie (Lucchese) Witmoyer; 5 grandsons Alexander, Timothy, Seth, Dakota Witmoyer and Todd Hafer; 3 granddaughters Emily, Morgan, Mariah; 4 great grandchildren Ayden and Savannah Witmoyer; Landyn Hafer and Asher Jay Witmoyer. He is also survived by his sister Susan, wife of Howard Kramer of Schaefferstown. Jay was employed by Meridian Bancorp , retiring in 1996 as an executive vice president. He was also employed from 1996-2006 by Distributed System Services, Inc. of Wyomissing. During his banking career he was a past president of the American Institute of Banking, past president of the Berks County Bankers Association, past president of the Governor Mifflin School Board and Chairman of the Operations Council of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association. As a resident of Cape May, NJ from 1999-2011, he was active in various community organizations including President of the Cape May Beach Property Owners Association, Citizens Advisory Council for the Mayor of Lower Township and the Cape May County Council of Civic Organizations. Jay faithfully attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in West Lawn where he volunteered in several capacities. Funeral Service and entombment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020