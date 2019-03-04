Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayce Werner.

Jayce Lee Werner, 15 months, of Mount Penn, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Children's Hospital of

Philadelphia.

Born November 22, 2017, in Bern

Township, he was the adorable son of Natashjia M. (Rotkiske) and Gabriel M. Werner.

Jayce loved baseballs, trucks, trains and Cookie Monster and most of all, Elmo.

In addition to his Mommy and Daddy, Jayce is survived by his maternal grandparents, Angela (Bonanno) and

Donald Rotkiske Jr., Shillington; his paternal grand-parents, Cindy (Merrill) Chute and Richard Chute,

Blandon; and Rodney Werner, Reinholds; his maternal great-grandparents, Sharon and Mark Gruber, Robesonia, John and Teresa Bonanno, Reading, and Anna and Donald Rotkiske Sr., Mohnton; his paternal great-grandparents, Bob and Nancy Myers, Florida; his aunts and uncles:

Madison Rotkiske, Shillington, Zach and Megan Porterfield, Glenmore, Pa., and Gordon and Brittany Porterfield, Harleysville, Pa.; and by many cousins.

Funeral services for Jayce will be private.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC is

honored to be caring for Jayce and his Mommy and Daddy and their family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



