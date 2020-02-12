|
Jean Ann Barto, age 86, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Reading, PA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE. She was born in Reading, PA on August 20, 1933 daughter of the late Henry K. Huber and the late Vivian C. (McDonald) Huber Bohr. Jean began her working career in retails at Pomeroy’s and John Wanamaker’s in Reading, PA. She later went on to work at American, Meridian and Wells Fargo Banks as a teller, branch manager, loan officer and retiring in 1996, as an acquisition executive. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary Barto; a daughter, Suzanne Borek-Dobroskey of Reading, PA; a son, Michael Borek of West Palm Beach, FL; three grandsons, Theodore Borek of FL, Matthew and Joshua Dobroskey of Reading, PA; a brother, Gerald Huber and his wife, Carol of Reading, PA and her canine son, Max at home. At the request of Jean, services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sinking Spring, PA Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020