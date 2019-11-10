|
Jean K. (Hovanec) Bednar, 91, of Cumru Township, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at home. She was the widow of Jack P. Bednar Sr., who passed away in 1987. Born in Swoyersville, she was a daughter of the late Kathryn (Dluhy) and Joseph Hovanec Sr. A graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing of Wilkes-Barre, Jean worked as a registered nurse prior to her marriage. A natural care-giver, she was a cultivator of many house plants and flowers in her garden. Jean was a devoted mother to her children and a doting grandmother to her grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Jack P. Bednar Jr., husband of Anne, of Harrisburg; Jeffrey N. Bednar, of Harrisburg; Susan Fleischood, wife of Patrick, of Columbia, S.C.; Karen Bednar, of Mohnton; Mary Kay Gochenour, wife of Ronald, of Poolesville, Md.; and Jane Keiper, wife of Kip, of Shillington; grandchildren: Kirk, Matthew, Mark and Kyle Fleischood; Jack, husband of Jessica, and Eric, husband of Elura, Gochenour; Jessica and Ryan Keiper; and Samantha Bednar; and great-grandchildren: Morgan Fleischood, Zahara Gochenour,and Joziah Gochenour. In addition, Jean is survived by her brother, Jerry Hovanec, of Washington D.C.; and sisters, Joan Cleveland, of Pottstown; and Ann Hovanec of Princeton, N.J. Jean is preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and John. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church, 42 Kerrick Rd, Shillington, PA 19607. Committal will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jean’s family asks that donations in her memory be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, at give2chop.edu, or at 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia PA 19104, or Berks Encore, 40 N 9th Street, Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019