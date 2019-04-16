Jean E. Benedict, 90, of Spring Township, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12:44 p.m. in her residence. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Benedict who passed away October 31, 2014.

Born in Boston, Mass., Mrs. Benedict was the daughter of the late Frederick and Helen (Plummer) Taylor. She was a member of Saint Alban Episcopal Church and was a

bookkeeper at New England Bell & Telephone as well as other organizations throughout her life.

She was an avid reader and bird watcher. She loved to spend time having fun with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Benedict is survived by her children: Donald E.

Benedict, fiance of Michelle Neuman, of Denver, Pa.; Linda J. Wunsch, wife of Daniel Wunsch, of West Lawn; and

Dianne A. Wenger, wife of Jeffrey Wenger, of West Lawn; and her grandchildren: Gregg Hart, Kimberly Hart, Erik Wenger, Donald B. Benedict, Casey Benedict, Erin Wunsch; and her 7 great-grandchildren: Makaila, Christian, Marques, Isiah, Jordan, Rylen and Donica.

Memorial Service will be held in Saint Alban Episcopal Church, 2848 Saint Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Dennis Reed will

officiate. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saint Alban Episcopal Church, Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, in memory of Mrs. Jean E. Benedict.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave.,

Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



