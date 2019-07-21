Jean G. Buckley, 90, formerly of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Her husband, John J. Buckley Sr., passed away October 21, 2011. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late David and Elsie (Edmondson) Williams.

Jean was employed by Pantry Pride, Reading and later for Camp Hosiery until her retirement. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church. Jean loved her family and was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by three children: Dr. Ronald J., married to Kathy Buckley, Allentown; Sandra J. Buckley, married to Gary Mullen, Lincoln Park; and John J. Jr., married to

Paulette Buckley, Wyomissing. There are seven grand-children: Joseph Bialek, Dr. Christopher Buckley, Peter Buckley, Dr. Jonathan Buckley, Josh Buckley, Matthew Buckley and Kelly Jean Rothermel; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two siblings, Chester Williams and Catherine Anspach.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 321 North Church Street Robesonia, PA 19551. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Burial will follow the Mass at

Gethsemane Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Francis Roman

Catholic Church at the above address.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



