Jean Insook Chung, 80, of Mohnton passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Born in Seoul, Korea, she was a daughter of the late Kyu Sung Kim and Hui Yung (Lee) Kim. Married for 54 years, she was the loving wife of Dr. Timothy Chung.

Jean was a graduate of Soo Do Girl's High School, class of 1957, and obtained her bachelor's degree in home

economics at Seoul National University in 1962. She was a home economics professor at Han Kook Sam Yuk High School and Sam Yuk College. Jean moved to the U.S. and married Tim in 1964. She worked at the Reading Hospital and Accutec Laboratory as a cytotechnologist retiring in 1994.

She was devoted to her family. She routinely sacrificed her own welfare to care for others including caring for her mother-in-law, who had Alzheimer's disease. When her son, Charles, died in 2000, she helped to raise her granddaughter Alyssia. She was always warm and inviting,

welcoming family and friends into her home regularly. Jean enjoyed cooking and was a master Korean chef. She was a faithful member of the Philadelphia Central Korean SDA Church.

In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her son, Dr. Andrew K. (Lucy) Chung, of Potomac, Md.; three grandchildren: Alyssa Chung, Elijah Chung and Caleb Chung; and she was predeceased by son, Dr. Charles Chung.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. and relatives and friends are invited to call from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave, Shillington. Her

departure service will be Tues., March 5th at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions to

Phila. Central Korean SDA Church, 1620 Pine Road,

Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

