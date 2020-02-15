|
|
Jean l. Crass age 63, of Reading, Pa passed away on February 13, 2020 at Fox Chase Jeanes Campus Temple University with her loving family at her bedside, She was the wife of Doug Crass. They were Married for over 43 years. Born in Lebanon, Pa she his the daughter of Eugene Zeigler and the late Grace Zeigler. Jean worked for over 28 years with the Exeter School District working has a computer aid. In life she enjoyed baking and doing arts and crafts. In addition to her loving husband she leaves behind her loving children, Tiffani wife of Geoffrey Nagle of West Lawn, Jaret husband of Lindsey Crass of Exeter Township, Her loving sisters, Beverly Buzzard of Morgantown, Pa and Karen Sheesley, New Holland, and 4 grandchildren. She is predeceased in death by a son Tyler. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Robeson Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3520 plow Road, Mohnton, Pa with Pastor Michael Ware officiating friends may call at the church on Wednesday morning from 8:30 AM to 9:30 a.m. at the church. Internment will be in the Caernarvon Cemetery, Morgantown, Pa. The family request in lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Astrazeneca , 110 West Laurel Ave Cheltenham, PA in Memory of Jean L. Crass or Jeanes Campus Temple University, 7600 Central Avenue, Philadelphia Pa 19111. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, Honey Brook has been entrusted with Funeral arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020