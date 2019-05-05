Jean Dorothy (Seibert) Cummings, 80, of Bethel Township, Berks County, passed away Tuesday April 30th at home after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Reginald W. Cummings Sr.

Born in Bethel Township, she was the daughter of the late Selas Seibert and the late Iva (née Wolfe) Seibert.

She is also survived by a daughter, Darlene Baal,

Tulpehocken Township, wife of Frederick; sons: Douglas Cummings , Marion Township, husband of Donna, Darryle Cummings, Maumee, Ohio, husband of Sherry, and Cory Cummings, of Bethel Township, husband of Mary; and a sister, Shirley Ross, Camarillo, California; and several

nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, George Seibert; and sisters, Marlene Moyer and Ruth Butt.

Jean retired from Susan Garment Sewing factory in 1988.

She spent time enjoying her family, including her

grandson, Dereck Cummings and granddaughter, Essence McCole. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting.

She had one great-granddaughter, Ebony Griffey.

Cremation Society of Berks County is in charge of

arrangements. Services will be at the convenience of the family.



