|
|
D. Jean Clauss, 94, formerly of Windsor Twp., passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Seton Manor, Orwigsburg. She was the wife of Donald D. Clauss, who died August 17, 2002. Born in Ontelaunee Twp., she was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Lizzie (Leinbach) Heckman. Jean first worked at Western Electric, then various knitting mills, and last worked at March Sportswear. Jean and her husband Donald were members of the Good Sam RV Club and Family Motor Coach. They enjoyed going camping with their motorhome group. Jean also enjoyed reading and always had a book in her hand. Jean is survived by one daughter: Sherry A. (Clauss), wife of Sterling E. Stump, Windsor Twp.; three grandchildren: Julie (Stump), wife of Bruce Stricker; Bruce Stump, and his wife Sharon; and Jennifer (Stump), wife of Michael Seaton; one great-grandson: Jonathan Kerchner; and daughter-in-law: Diana D. (Vollmer) Clauss, Robesonia. She is also survived by one sister: Carolyn Putt, Shillington. Jean was predeceased by a son: David P. Clauss, died August 19, 1985; and four sisters: Barbara Reinoehl, Sara Smith, Leah Ulrich and Betty Henrich. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Frieden's Stony Run Cemetery, Albany Twp. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020