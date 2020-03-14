|
|
The Reverend Jean DeLong Custer, 66, of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at home after an illness. She was the former Pastor at Saint Peter United Church of Christ in Chester County and the Wyomissing United Church of Christ in Gouglersville. Funeral arrangements are being finalized and a full obituary will appear in the Eagle in the near future. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020