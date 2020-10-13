Jean DiLallo, 97, of Reading, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 in The Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp. Jean was predeceased by her husband Nelson DiLallo on May 7, 2007. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Gniotczynski) Kowalski. Jean is survived by her loving children; Nancy (DiLallo) wife of Steven Brady of Shillington, Michael husband of Leticia DiLallo, of San Francisco CA, Nelson husband of Theresa DiLallo, of Herndon VA, Jo DiLallo wife of Ralph Kreider of Temple, John DiLallo of Kenhorst and Mark DiLallo of Reading. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Matthew Brady, Heather Brady, Kyle Brady, Michael DiLallo, Sean Healey and Lauren DiLallo and her great-grandchildren; Camilla DiLallo, Tag Brady, Liam Brady, Katie Clark and Emily Clark. Jean is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceasd by her siblings; Edward, Stanley, John, Stella, Helen and Amelia. Jean was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Jean was a woman of deep faith, overcoming obstacles and tragedies, in her early life. She was a much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and she was an A-1 homemaker, who took pride in a spotless home and yard. She will be sadly missed. "The banquet was ready and she accepted the invitation to come." Relatives and friends are invited to attend The Mass of Christian Burial for Jean on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10:00am at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church 237 Franklin Street Reading PA 19602. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Twp. Please omit flowers, those wishing to honor Jean, please consider a contribution to the Precious Blood Convent 1094 Welsh Road Shillington PA 19607. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



