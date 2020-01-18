|
|
Jean E. Maurer, 89, formerly of Gouglersville, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late William L. Maurer, Sr. Together they celebrated 22 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Frank G. and Clara (Kline) Lush. Jean was employed early in life as a cake decorator for Maier’s Bakery. She later went to work at Western Electric, later AT&T, where she was a senior operator for 30 years, retiring in 1987. She was predeceased by her sisters: Catherine A. Lombardo and Delores Wagner and brothers: Thomas, John, Ralph, and Ronald Lush, Sr. She is survived by her son: Richard I. Brown, Jr. of Reading. Also surviving are various nieces, nephews, and a god-daughter. A graveside service will be held at Wyomissing Cemetery in Gouglersville on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00PM. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020