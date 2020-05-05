Jean Elizabeth Kline
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Elizabeth (Newpher) Kline Jean E. (Newpher) Kline, 90, died May 2, 2020 in Berks Heim, Bern Township. She was predeceased by four husbands: George Goda, John Henry, Herbert W. Fair, Jr., and Kenneth Kline. Born in Reading, PA on July 11, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Paul G. Newpher and Mildred E. (Miller) Newpher-Westgate-Sutton. Jean is survived by four children: Georgene E. (Goda), wife of Thomas D. Wenrich; Michael G. Fair, Sr., husband of Julia (Hoffman) Fair; Brian K., husband of Patricia (Faust) Fair and Kenneth G., husband of Elizabeth (Suggs) Fair. She was predeceased by a son, Scott Paul Fair, Sr. Other survivors include three step-children: Pamela (Kline), widow of Kent Rothenberger; Phillip, husband of Mary Lou Kline and Donald H. Fair, companion of Beverly Schaeffer. She was predeceased by two step-children: Sandra (Kline) Mayer and Robert W. Fair, Sr. There are also 28 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her only sibling, Carl Donald Newpher. Services will be held Friday, May 8th at 2:00 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley, with Rev. Rebecca Knox officiating, with a viewing from 1:00 – 2:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion-Spies Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
1:00 - 2:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Service
2:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved