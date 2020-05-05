Jean Elizabeth (Newpher) Kline Jean E. (Newpher) Kline, 90, died May 2, 2020 in Berks Heim, Bern Township. She was predeceased by four husbands: George Goda, John Henry, Herbert W. Fair, Jr., and Kenneth Kline. Born in Reading, PA on July 11, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Paul G. Newpher and Mildred E. (Miller) Newpher-Westgate-Sutton. Jean is survived by four children: Georgene E. (Goda), wife of Thomas D. Wenrich; Michael G. Fair, Sr., husband of Julia (Hoffman) Fair; Brian K., husband of Patricia (Faust) Fair and Kenneth G., husband of Elizabeth (Suggs) Fair. She was predeceased by a son, Scott Paul Fair, Sr. Other survivors include three step-children: Pamela (Kline), widow of Kent Rothenberger; Phillip, husband of Mary Lou Kline and Donald H. Fair, companion of Beverly Schaeffer. She was predeceased by two step-children: Sandra (Kline) Mayer and Robert W. Fair, Sr. There are also 28 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her only sibling, Carl Donald Newpher. Services will be held Friday, May 8th at 2:00 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley, with Rev. Rebecca Knox officiating, with a viewing from 1:00 – 2:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion-Spies Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.