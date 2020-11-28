1/1
Jean Emerich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean R. (Schleifenheimer) Emerich, 79, formerly of Boyertown, PA, passed away unexpectedly, November 9, 2020, at her residence in Conway, SC. Born in Reading , she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Ott) Schleifenheimer. Jean worked at St Margaret’s School, as a librarian, Most Blessed Sacrament Church and St Columbkill’s Church as a secretary, which she retired from. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Rita F. Kline, in 2017. Jean is survived by her best friend, the love of her life of “61” years, her husband, Clarence “Cal” L. Emerich; also her children: Deborah J. Mohler, of NC, Stephen T. Emerich, of PA, Bryan E. Emerich, of PA, Christine L. Emerich, of SC , 11 grandchildren; 7 great and 3 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Ann M. Wagner, of Birdsboro PA.; also her dog, Lulu, and cat, Tiger, who sadly miss her. Along with reading and gardening, Jean also loved watching her cowboy and cooking shows. A Mass of Christian burial will be determined in the future at St Columbkills Church, Boyertown, PA, followed by Internment at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lauderdale. Please send contact info to JeanEmerich.service@gmail.com to be notified of date and time when known. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Columskills Church or American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved