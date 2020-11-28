Jean R. (Schleifenheimer) Emerich, 79, formerly of Boyertown, PA, passed away unexpectedly, November 9, 2020, at her residence in Conway, SC. Born in Reading , she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Ott) Schleifenheimer. Jean worked at St Margaret’s School, as a librarian, Most Blessed Sacrament Church and St Columbkill’s Church as a secretary, which she retired from. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Rita F. Kline, in 2017. Jean is survived by her best friend, the love of her life of “61” years, her husband, Clarence “Cal” L. Emerich; also her children: Deborah J. Mohler, of NC, Stephen T. Emerich, of PA, Bryan E. Emerich, of PA, Christine L. Emerich, of SC , 11 grandchildren; 7 great and 3 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Ann M. Wagner, of Birdsboro PA.; also her dog, Lulu, and cat, Tiger, who sadly miss her. Along with reading and gardening, Jean also loved watching her cowboy and cooking shows. A Mass of Christian burial will be determined in the future at St Columbkills Church, Boyertown, PA, followed by Internment at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lauderdale. Please send contact info to JeanEmerich.service@gmail.com to be notified of date and time when known. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Columskills Church or American Heart Association
.