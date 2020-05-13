Jean Florence (nee Mountz) Turrisi, 90, of Wayne County, passed away May 8, 2020, at Forest City Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Her husband Salvatore “Sam” Turrisi, of 58 years, predeceased her on October 26, 2013. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Mary (nee Nuss) Mountz. She was a graduate of Reading High School. Jean was employed by Bell Telephone Company as an operator supervisor, retiring in April, 1966. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Reading. Jean enjoyed bowling, knitting, reading, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was also active in the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, where she held several offices. Jean is survived by her daughter, Lori, wife of Grayson Sharp, Wayne County; seven siblings: Ronald Mountz, Charles Mountz, Margaret Burkman, Janice Reed, Donna Lutz, Jack Keller, and Ruthann Yoder; and three grandchildren: Steven Kunkelman, Jennifer Kunkelman, and Samantha Sharp. Her son, Joseph Turrisi, who predeceased her on December 25, 2017. She was also predeceased by seven other siblings: Clarence Nuss, Harold Nuss, LaRoy Mountz, Joan Burkman, Patricia Ouellette, Dawn Koble, and Harry Keller. Due to the recent worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, West Reading, is honored to assist the Turrisi family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 17, 2020.