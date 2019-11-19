|
|
Jean A. Greusel Jean A. Greusel, 85, passed away November 17, 2019, in her Muhlenberg Township residence. She was the beloved wife of Charles L. Greusel, with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage. Born in Tilden Township, she was the daughter of the late Wayne F. and Emily S. (Snyder) Billman. Jean was a 1951 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and also a 1954 graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for 35 years last working for Prospectus Berco. She had also previously worked for the Reading Hospital and various doctors’ offices. Jean was a life member of Reading Hospital School of Nursing Alumni. She was an avid Penn State Football fan. She also enjoyed reading, politics, traveling but most importantly spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Timothy C. Greusel, husband of Edward Babiarz, Spring Twp., Scott L., husband of Ann (Rissmiller) Greusel, Cumru Twp; and Karen J., wife of Robert Auriemma, Blandon. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Laura J. Keller, Beth A. Shiner, Erin E. Greusel, Hailey E. Auriemma, and Evan S. Greusel; and 2 great-grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her two siblings, Jan W. Billman and Joan M. Reedy. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Jean can be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church, 1009 Elizabeth Ave, Reading, PA 19605. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Temple, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019