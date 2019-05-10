Jean M. Henne, 84, of Hamburg, died May 7, 2019, in Berks Heim where she resided the past six weeks.

Jean was born in Upper Bern Township and was the daughter of the late Warren S. and Clara (Yoder) Henne.

She worked at Luden's for 34 years and then at Mayfair Industries four years before retiring.

Jean was a lifelong member of the First United Church of Christ, Hamburg.

An uncle, Charles W., husband of Nancy Henne, of

Leesport; a cousin, Nancy Baver, of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews survive Jean.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St.,

Hamburg. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery,

Shartlesville. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



