Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (Gromis) Huffman.

Jean Marie (Gromis) Huffman, 89, of Kutztown, Reading, and now Allentown, passed into eternal life on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at LVHN-Cedar Crest.

Born in Kutztown, the daughter of the late Clair M. L. and Amanda L. (Kramer)

Gromis; and the wife of the late John E. D. Huffman. Jean was a church organist, pianist and choir director for over 50 years. She was also employed at Reading Housing

Authority, Reading Bible House and Boscov's. Jean was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church,

Allentown.

She is survived by son, Michael C. Huffman; sister, Ruth E. Foster; nephew, Timothy M. Foster; and many Kramer and Gromis cousins.

Services: Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Visitation with the family 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., 346 West Main Street, Kutztown, with Pastor Steve Ohnsman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary UCC, 640 Centre Avenue, Reading, Pa. 19601, family requests no flowers.

