|
|
Jean K. Bretz, 92, of Berks Leisure Living, passed away Monday, January 6th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Jean was born in Shamokin on November 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Mary F. (Howerter) Honberger Williard and Harry W. Hornberger. She was married for 67 1/2 incredible years to Robert K. Bretz who passed away in November 2018. Their family takes great comfort knowing they are reunited again. She was a 1945 graduate of Reading High School and her favorite past time was knitting. She was a devoted homemaker who worked part time as a cashier at Bachman's Meat Market. She also worked at CNA Insurance for seven years and at the Moss Street Outlets. She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Reading. Jean is survived by two daughters, Bonnie J., wife of David Varone, of Bernville; Joyce A., wife of Bryan Kreider, of Mohrsville, and sister, Phyllis Rathman. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Matthew D. and Shelby L. Varone and Jason R. and Bradley M. Kreider and two great grandchildren, Jace and Amelia Kreider. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Laughlin. Friends are invited to gather from 9:30 to 10:15 AM on Friday, January 10th at Feeney Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will follow at 11 AM at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020