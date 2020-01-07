Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bretz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean K. Bretz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean K. Bretz, 92, of Berks Leisure Living, passed away Monday, January 6th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Jean was born in Shamokin on November 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Mary F. (Howerter) Honberger Williard and Harry W. Hornberger. She was married for 67 1/2 incredible years to Robert K. Bretz who passed away in November 2018. Their family takes great comfort knowing they are reunited again. She was a 1945 graduate of Reading High School and her favorite past time was knitting. She was a devoted homemaker who worked part time as a cashier at Bachman's Meat Market. She also worked at CNA Insurance for seven years and at the Moss Street Outlets. She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Reading. Jean is survived by two daughters, Bonnie J., wife of David Varone, of Bernville; Joyce A., wife of Bryan Kreider, of Mohrsville, and sister, Phyllis Rathman. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Matthew D. and Shelby L. Varone and Jason R. and Bradley M. Kreider and two great grandchildren, Jace and Amelia Kreider. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Laughlin. Friends are invited to gather from 9:30 to 10:15 AM on Friday, January 10th at Feeney Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will follow at 11 AM at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -