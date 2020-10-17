Jean Kochen

Jean M. Kochen (87) died of natural causes October 15, 2020. She was the wife of Henry J. Kochen for 68 years. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Skuczas) Duminski. She was employed at CNA Insurance for 10 years, Governor Mifflin School District for 5 years, and retired from Alvernia University after 25 years as a library technician. She was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church; Shillington, Pennsylvania. In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by sons Thomas of Mohnton, Timothy (husband of Barbara Flynn) of Mohnton, Theodore of Gilbertsville, and grandsons Matthew, Mark, Ryan, and granddaughter Kati. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 10:30am at St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, 420 Holland St. Shillington, PA 19607. Reverend Guency Isaac will officiate. The family will receive family and from 9:15am-10:15am prior to mass in church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Bean Funeral Home, Shillington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com
