Jean E. (Fritz) Kramer, 82, of Sinking Spring, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Jean, daughter of the late Samuel L. and Irene C. (Williams) Fritz Jr., was born in Reading. She is survived by two children, Alan J. Kramer, Newmanstown; and Carol A. Harris, Gouglersville; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was a 1955 graduate of Reading High School and retired in 2005 after 36 years from Narrow Fabrics Industries. Jean was a member of Berks County Dog Training Club, having been a member since 1985. Jean was also a member of Gouglersville Fire Company and Victor Emmanuel, II. She was an animal lover and had a great love of German shepherd dogs and labs, having trained, showed, and rallied them in obedience. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Fidelco Guide Dog, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002, or to The Seeing Eye, 10 Washington Valley Road, Morristown, NJ 07960. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019