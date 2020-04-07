|
Jean L. (Miller) Frederic, 88, of Kutztown, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 in her residence. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Yale A. Frederic, Sr., who died on January 7, 2006. Born in Kutztown, Jean was a daughter of the late Robert N., Sr., and Marian (Geist) Miller and was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School. Jean and her husband Yale were members of Christ (DeLong) United Church of Christ, Bowers, for many years. She was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lyon Station, working at the Wire and Cable Division in Kutztown for 22 years. Jean also worked at Kutztown University and as a waitress. She loved her family and took great care of her children and grandchildren throughout the years. She also took pride in her home and flowerbeds. In her younger years, Jean enjoyed roller-skating and dancing, and most recently, enjoyed traveling with her family after her retirement. Jean is survived by her five children, Jackie L. (Frederic), wife of George A. Frederick, Fleetwood, Sherry L. (Frederic), widow of Tim J. Snyder, Kutztown, Yale A., Jr., husband of Charlotte L. (Ehrets) Frederic, Topton, Scott A. Frederic, with whom she resided, and Chris A., husband of Susan D. (Baush) Frederic, Mertztown; a brother, Robert N. “Bobby” Miller, Jr., Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Nicole L. Frederic, Eliza J.O. Frederic, Troy T. Snyder and Brandon L. Snyder; five great-grandchildren; and her four-legged companion, Missy. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was predeceased by her sisters, Vicki L. Miller in childhood, Patricia A. (Miller) Hertzog in 2015, and twin sister, Joyce L. (Miller) DeLong in 2017. At Jean’s request, funeral services and burial in Berks County Memorial Gardens will be held privately by her family. In honor of Jean’s love for her dog, Missy, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com. Mother, I kneeled down beside the bed In the middle of the night, Tears and heartaches fill my prayers As I pray with all my might. I know that your time is soon And I know your end is near, Yet I pray for a miracle Through eyes filled with tears. Lord, give her good days Until you can call her home, Because her legs are weak She can’t walk alone. And Mama was meant to roam She got family and loved ones waiting for her Behind the pearly gate Can you tell them mom’s not ready And they are going to have to wait. For now, mom is busy Busier than ever before, Spending time with loved ones And people she adores. I’ll end this prayer With one request… Don’t make her suffer anymore Because you’re getting the best. I Love You So Much, Mom! Son, Chris.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020