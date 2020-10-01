Jean L. (Lessig) Gift Mrs. Jean L. (Lessig) Gift, 82, of Dryville, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born May 2, 1938 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William and Myrtle (Sutton) Lessig. Her husband of 57 years, Warren F. Gift, passed away on September 5, 2014. Jean was a homemaker. She was a member of the Class of 1956 at Kutztown Area High School and a former member of The Way Ministries. Jean loved going to yard sales and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Jean is survived by her two sons, Joel L. Gift, husband of Jennifer L. (Minnich) Gift, New Smithville and Christopher W. Gift, Fleetwood, her grandchildren, Leighton J. Gift and Riley C. Gift and by her siblings, Robert Lessig, husband of Linda Lessig, Fleetwood, Shirley (Lessig) Conrad, Pennsburg and Dolores (Lessig) Fenstermaker, Macungie. In addition to her husband, Warren and her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Luther, Ronald and William. Funeral Services for Jean will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA with Rev. Gary L. Walbert officiating. Burial will follow in Huff’s Church Cemetery, Alburtis. Viewings for Jean will be held on Sunday evening, October, 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Jean and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
