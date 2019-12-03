|
Jean E. (Gerhart) Lamm, 88, of Wernersville, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles I. Lamm, who passed away May 13, 2002. Jean, a daughter of the late G. Elmer and Minnie (Bensing) Gerhart, was born in Wernersville. She is survived by two children, Scott D. Lamm, husband of Sally, Wernersville, and Donna J. Lamm, Wernersville; a brother, Lewis Gerhart, Lancaster County; two granddaughters, Danielle Mock, and Katelyn Lamm, wife of Drew Brown; and four great grandsons, Elliot Mock, Max, Gavin, and Jack Brown. She was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Gerhart. She was a 1948 graduate of Wernersville High School and retired in 2002 after over 30 years with Hummel’s Florist. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, and was a member of the Hain’s Prime Timers. Jean loved family beach trips and was immensely proud of her granddaughters and great grandsons. She also was a fan of the Phillies. Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, Dec. 6th, at St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, 591 N. Church Road, Wernersville, with the Rev. Dr. Sharon Barley officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM, Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Hain’s Church Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave. Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC Cemetery Fund, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019