|
|
Jean Elizabeth LeVan, 87, of Allentown, died February 27, 2020, in Luther Crest Retirement Community, Allentown, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Claude and Rita Ann (Leary) Billman. Jean bowled for 40 years at the Italian Club, and she enjoyed going out to lunch with the ladies and playing cards. She was a member of Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. Survivors: one daughter, Cheryl Ann LeVan and Charles Mohr, of Emmaus, Pa.; and one son, David LeVan, of Blandon, Pa.; grandson, Matthew LeVan; and grandaughter, Caitlyn LeVan, of Blandon, Pa. Viewing: Tuesday, March 3, from 9:00-10:15 a.m., at Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, Pa. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., at Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown. Donations: Charity Of One’s Choice. www.WeirFuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020