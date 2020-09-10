Jean May Breneiser, 92, of Exeter Township passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. She was the daughter of the late Earl D. Schearer and Catherine (Umbenhauer) Schearer. Primarily a homemaker, Jean was also formerly a secretary for Carpenter Steel and later for Schwarzwald United Church of Christ from where she retired. She was a member of this church for more than 50 years. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James D. Breneiser, in 1996. She is survived by her son, Craig S. Breneiser, husband of Lisa, of Slatington, as well as grandchildren Pierce, Paige and Parke, all of Exeter Township. Arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made in Jean's memory to the Schwarzwald U.C.C. scholarship fund 75 Church Lane, Reading, PA 19606. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com