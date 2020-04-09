Reading Eagle Obituaries
Jean May Folk

Jean May Folk Obituary
Jean May (Jones) Folk, 69, of Spring Township, passed on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Arthur Folk, with whom she married in May of 1994. Jean, a daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth (Dundore) Jones, was born in Reading. In addition to her husband, Jean leaves her two cousins. When she was 10 she moved in with her aunt and uncle Michael and Betty Palko and their two children Robert and Robin Palko. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn She graduated from Wilson High School in 1969 and worked for CAN Insurance from 1969 until 2001 when she was laid off, then she started to work for Sovereign Bank as a file clerk. She retired from the bank and had a good retirement life. Services are private at this time. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
