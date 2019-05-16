Jean Ann (Klepper) McNamara, 86, of Center Valley, Pa., passed away peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Heather Glen

Senior Living, Allentown, Pa.

She was the wife of the late Michael Leo McNamara.

Jean was born in Decatur, Indiana, daughter of the late Carl Joseph and Rose Marie (Smith) Klepper.

She received her bachelor's degree from Mount Mary College ('54) in Milwaukee, Wisc., and studied abroad at Oxford University, U.K.

Jean was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM Church, Allentown, where she served as a Eucharistic

Minister and was active with the RCIA program. She was involved for many years with CUNA (Congregations

United For Neighborhood Action) and volunteered at the Ecumenical Kitchen. She also tutored English as a Second Language in both Allentown and Reading, Pa., and

volunteered with the Southern Lehigh Music Parent's Club.

In the early years of raising her family, Jean pursued a nursing degree and was diligent in her dedication to

fostering a love of music and the arts in all her children.

Survivors: daughter, Mariestelle L. and her husband,

Michael Barry, of Allentown, Pa.; sons: Charles L. and his wife, Marylou (Kaminski) McNamara, of Rockville, Md., Jon M. and his wife, Patricia (Scanlan) McNamara, of

Allentown, Pa., Christopher P. and his wife, Cara (McVeigh) McNamara, of Catonsville, Md.; daughters: Rosanna C. and her husband, Kitchener Jones, of Philadelphia, Pa., Lizabeth C. McNamara, of Cleveland, Ohio, Carla J. and her husband, Thomas Rappaselli, of Mount Penn, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; brother, James L. Klepper and his wife, Alberta, of Poland, Ohio.

Jean was pre-deceased by her grandson, Michael

Brendan McNamara; and her sister, Carla Rose (Klepper) Hebein and her husband, Tom Hebein.

Services: A pre-service remembrance/visitation will be held Monday, May 20th at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown; 12-1:30 p.m. A

Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. Arrangements by

Stephens Funeral Home Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Ecumenical Kitchen, c/o Catholic

Charities, Diocese of Allentown: https://community.allentowndiocese.org/pages/catholic-charities/catholic-charities.



