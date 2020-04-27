|
Jean L. (Angstadt) Meeser, 91, of Earl Twp., PA, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Berkshire Center. Born in Robesonia, PA, was raised in Monocacy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Elsie E. (Sonnen) Angstadt. She was the widow of Samuel E. Meeser who died in 1988. Jean was an office worker for March Brownback Co. & Maple Gardens Apts. both in Pottstown, PA, retiring in 1982. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Surviving Jean are, nephew: Gary D. Care, husband of Margaret of Reading, PA; companion: Robert P. Miller of Earl Twp., PA; close friend: Noelle Dierolf of Earl Twp., PA, and great-niece: Ashley Frantz of West Reading, PA. She was predeceased by 1 daughter: Norma Jean Meeser, 2 brothers: Stanley Keller and Daniel Angstadt, Jr., and 1 sister: Alberta Mae Angstadt. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020