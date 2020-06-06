Jean Novicki
Sister Jean Marie Novicki, 82, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died on Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2014, Born in Red Hill, PA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Sophia V. (Cichocki) Novicki. Sister Jean Marie entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1958, and was in her 62nd year of religious life. Sister earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Alvernia College, Reading, PA and a Master of Science in Elementary School Administration from the University of Scranton, Scranton, PA. She served her ministry in Pennsylvania as an Elementary teacher, principal, in administration and as a local minister. Sister is survived by her sister: Julie Novicki, Wilkes-Barre, PA. Services and burial will be private during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
