Jean P. (Moyer) Huber Jean P. (Moyer)Huber, 86 of Muhlenberg Township passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Berks Heim after a long bout with dementia. She was the loving wife for 63 years of Richard E. Huber, Muhlenberg Township. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William C. Moyer and Effie M. (Dry) Magyar. In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her sons, Eric A. Huber, husband of Michelle (Slaby) Huber of Leesport and Brian L. Huber, husband of Tracey (Canonico) Huber, Muhlenberg Township. She was especially proud of her grandchildren, Brianne H. Huber, fiancée of Thomas Wysokinski of Laflin,Pa and Adam C. Huber of Muhlenberg Township. In addition to her children and grandchildren she is survived by her Sister Shirley (Moyer) Boeshore of Florida. Jean was a homemaker most of her life, later working for Luppold Heating while her children attended college. Her life revolved around her family. She was a past president of the PTA for Ontelaunee Elementary School, Cub Scout den mother and active in the Schuylkill Valley Athletic Boosters. Jean enjoyed crocheting and anybody close to the family has one of her many crocheted afghans and doilies. She also very much enjoyed attending scholastic athletic events of her sons and grand children. Jean will be dearly missed by her many friends, neighbors and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Ste 100, Harrisburg, Pa 17110. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www. beanfuneralhomes. com. Bean Funeral Homes, Reading is in charge of arrangements. . Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.