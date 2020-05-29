Jean Pilkerton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean E. (Yeager) Pilkerton, 69, of Reading, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after an extraordinarily strong fight. She was the daughter of the late James W. and Grace C. (Schmeck) Yeager. Jean enjoyed watercolor painting, reading, vacationing at the beach—and most importantly, spending time with her family, friends, and pets. Jean is survived by her daughter Melissa L. Fix, wife of Richard W. Fix of Gibraltar; significant other and longtime companion, Robert A. Murphy of Reading; sisters Ruth Holthaus of Dallas, PA, Sharon Sutter of Reading, Deborah Morales of Reading, and Jamie Moore of Fleetwood; and granddaughters, Kendra Grace and Margaret Jean Fix, of whom she was very proud. The family would like to thank Jean’s team of medical professionals that provided her with phenomenal care over the years, especially in her last moments. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lower Alsace Volunteer Ambulance Association, 750 N. 25th St. Reading, PA 19606 or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved