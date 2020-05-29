Jean E. (Yeager) Pilkerton, 69, of Reading, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after an extraordinarily strong fight. She was the daughter of the late James W. and Grace C. (Schmeck) Yeager. Jean enjoyed watercolor painting, reading, vacationing at the beach—and most importantly, spending time with her family, friends, and pets. Jean is survived by her daughter Melissa L. Fix, wife of Richard W. Fix of Gibraltar; significant other and longtime companion, Robert A. Murphy of Reading; sisters Ruth Holthaus of Dallas, PA, Sharon Sutter of Reading, Deborah Morales of Reading, and Jamie Moore of Fleetwood; and granddaughters, Kendra Grace and Margaret Jean Fix, of whom she was very proud. The family would like to thank Jean’s team of medical professionals that provided her with phenomenal care over the years, especially in her last moments. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lower Alsace Volunteer Ambulance Association, 750 N. 25th St. Reading, PA 19606 or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



